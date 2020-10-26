Oxford COVID Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Old & Young Adults

Earlier in the day, The Financial Times reported from early results that the vaccine triggers protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups, citing two people familiar with the finding.

The results from immunogenicity blood tests carried out on a subset of old patients corresponded to data from July that showed the candidate generated ‘robust immune responses’ in a group of healthy adults aged 18-55.

While the results are encouraging, they cannot guarantee that the vaccine would eventually be effective and safe among older individuals. A complete assessment would have to be made once the full trial data and the findings are published in a clinical journal.