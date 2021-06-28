Over 50% of Children in Mumbai Have COVID Antibodies: Serosurvey

Referring to the predicted higher risk to children in the third wave, Dr Guleria had said on 23 June, “Children usually have the mild disease but we need to develop vaccines for children because if we have to control this pandemic everyone should be vaccinated.”

An interim result of an ongoing study jointly conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that children are unlikely to be affected disproportionately if the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic hits India. The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, has revealed that seropositivity among children is high and comparable to the adult population.