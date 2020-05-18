All operations at the Greater Noida factory of smartphone company OPPO were suspended on Sunday, 17 May, after six workers at the factory tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the factory had resumed operations on 8 May, reported news agency ANI.The organisation stated that it is now having over 3,000 of its employees tested for the coronavirus.With Over 30,000 COVID-19 Cases, Maha Extends Lockdown Till 31 May“As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3,000+ employees, for which results are awaited.” OPPO’s statement, as reported by ANIIn its statement, the company added that it will only allow employees who test negative for COVID-19 to resume office and will adhere to all the safety protocols.Meanwhile, the organisation is taking ‘stringent measures’ to keep the employees safe and disinfecting its premises.India Among 58 Nations Questioning WHO on COVID-19 Response We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.