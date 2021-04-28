1 Lakh O2 Concentrators to Be Procured Using PM CARES Fund: PMO

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday, 28 April, announced that one lakh portable oxygen concentrators will be procured using the PM CARES fund.

This development comes amid a horrific surge in COVID-19 cases that has paralysed the healthcare infrastructure in many parts of the country, and an acute reported paucity of oxygen in many states.

The PMO said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that one lakh portable oxygen concentrators be procured through the fund at the earliest, and provided to states with the highest case burden.