More Than a Statistic: Doctors Who Lost Their Lives to COVID-19

Over one lakh people have died of COVID-19 in India in the last 9 months, even as India's trajectory to the top of the coronavirus chart continues unabated. Among them are countless healthcare workers fighting from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout this period, the central government has consistently maintained that health is a state subject and they have no data of the deaths of healthcare workers. Doctors, nurses, ward workers, cleaners, hospital administration, working endlessly, tirelessly, without a breather, but their deaths have not been counted.