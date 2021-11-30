Omicron-Specific Booster Shots a Possibility: SII Chief Adar Poonawalla

"We all need to be prepared that for the next 10 years, we would need to keep taking booster shots – 1 or 2 every year to keep us safe against new variants of COVID-19 in the time to come," he told NDTV.

The SII chief also observed that Covishield's efficacy vis-à-vis Omicron is being researched. He opined that the government should primarily focus on ensuring the double vaccination of the population.