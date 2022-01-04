6 States Report New Omicron Cases in Past 24 Hrs; India's Tally Reaches 1,892
The country's Omicron cases has reached 1,892 in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
India's Omicron case tally surged past the 1,800 mark on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday, 4 January. According to the data put out by the ministry on its official Twitter handle, the country's Omicron cases has reached 1,892 in the past 24 hours.
A total of six states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa reported fresh Omicron cases on Monday. While Maharashtra added 58 new Omicron cases to its tally, Delhi reported 31 cases of the new coronavirus variant.
As many as 29 Omicron cases were reported in Kerala, while Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa detected 54, 16 and 4 new Omicron cases, respectively, on this day.
Omicron Case Tally at States & Union Territories
As per the Union government's data, Omicron cases have, so far, been reported at 23 states and union territories in India. Maharashtra continues to be the state that is reporting maximum number of Omicron cases in the country.
Here is the Omicron tally at various states and union territories
Maharashtra (568), Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64), Haryana (63), Odisha (37), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (17), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (1)
India, meanwhile, reported 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the country's total case tally to 3,49,60,261.
