Omicron At Least 50% of All COVID Cases in Karnataka, Officials Warn Citizens

The only silver lining in this third wave is the fact that mortality is close to nil. “Yes, a lot of people have tested positive, but there have been no distress calls for hospital beds or oxygen cylinders,” said Tanveer Ahmed, a volunteer at Mercy Angels, an NGO in Bengaluru that catered to several COVID victims in the last two waves.

“While the transmission rate has been very high, the severity has been pretty mild,” said Dr Buggi, adding that vaccinations, and the experience of doctors have played equal roles in this. “Either the vaccinations have helped in keeping mortality at zero or the illness in itself is mild,” said Dr Ravi.

Gaurav Gupta maintains that hospitalisations have been manageable. “Admissions into hospitals per day have risen from 30-60 per day to 120-130 per day in Bengaluru m. Most of them are people, who have chosen to be in private hospitals. And 90% of the admissions fall under the general bed category. The demand for oxygen too has remained stagnant,” he said, stressing on the fact that the pressure in this wave is significantly less compared to the 2nd wave.