Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Community Transmission Stage in India: INSACOG

The INSACOG bulletin said cases have been rising exponentially in metros in India.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
Delhi reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave
i

The Omicron variant has reached community transmission stage in India, as per a 10 January bulletin by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, which was released on Sunday, 23 January. Cases have also been rising exponentially in metro cities.

As per a PTI report, the bulletin added that the BA.2 lineage, a sub-variant of Omicron, is “in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives.”

"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case has been detected in India," it said.

The 3 January bulletin released by INSACOG had stated:

  • Omicron is in internal transmission stage

  • Prominent in Mumbai and Delhi

  • Symptoms are mild, asymptomatic

India on Saturday, 22 January, recorded 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Friday's 3.47 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,13,365. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
