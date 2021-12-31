1,270 Omicron Cases in India; 16,764 New COVID Cases Reported in Last 24 Hrs

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP Hospital managing director, according to ANI, said: "Till now, we've received 360 patients out of which 110 were Omicron affected. 89 of these patients have been discharged. All are stable. Not a single patient required ICU support because their oxygen saturation level was perfectly normal."

On Thursday, the first case of Omicron was detected in the Kidwaipuri area of Patna, Bihar.

"The first Omicron case has been reported in the State. People have to remain alert and vigilant. We will hold a meeting today evening on the rising number of COVID-19 cases," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.