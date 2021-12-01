It Looks Like Omicron Causes Milder Illness – Is This How COVID Becomes Endemic?

It is very common for viruses to become less virulent (that is, cause less severe disease) once they become established in a population. The classic example is myxomatosis, which killed 99 percent of rabbits when first introduced in Australia, but which now causes much lower mortality .

Some experts have predicted COVID will also become less severe as it transitions to an endemic level of disease – settling into a predictable pattern of infections in a given location. It’s possible the Omicron variant may be the first step in this process.