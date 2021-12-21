200 Omicron Cases in India, 54 Each in Maharashtra & Delhi: Health Ministry

As per the ministry, there are 54 Omicron cases each in Maharashtra and Delhi, followed by 20 cases in Telangana, 19 cases in Karnataka, 18 in Rajasthan, 15 in Kerala, and 14 in Gujarat.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI on Tuesday, “Till now, there're 34 cases of Omicron variant in LNJP hospital. Out of these 34 patients, 17 patients discharged.”

However, on Centre stating 54 cases in Delhi, Jain said, “We will check with the Centre's and private hospitals.”