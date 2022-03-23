Novovax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Nod From DCGI for Kids Aged 12-17

American drugmaker Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The vaccine, Covovax, is the first protein-based vaccine authorised for use in this age group in India. Novavax, in February, had said that its vaccine was 80 percent effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the vaccine in 2,247 teens aged 12 to 17 years.

"We're proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that our data show in this population, and that our COVID-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India," said Stanley C Erck, President and CEO, Novavax.