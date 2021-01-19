No Serious Adverse Effect Reported Yet: Govt on COVID Vaccination
“Concerns about adverse effects or serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant,” said the health ministry.
The Union Health Ministry, in a press briefing on Tuesday, 19 January, attempted to reassure the public that the two COVID-19 vaccines available in India were safe.
“The concerns about adverse effects or serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data shows that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two COVID-19 vaccines are safe.”Health Ministry, according to ANI.
Further, according to ANI, the health ministry said that 0.18 percent adverse events occurred following immunisation and 0.002 percent of people were hospitalised following immunisation, so far.
This, according to the health ministry, “are fairly low and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days.”
The health ministry, in its press briefing, also informed that 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated so far.
The active COVID-19 case number in India, according to the health ministry, stands at around 2 lakh. Further, the ministry said “the number is declining.”
“Daily number of COVID-19 deaths is less than 140 after eight months,” said the health ministry.
The COVID-19 vaccination kicked off on Saturday, 16 January, with the first official shot given to a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
