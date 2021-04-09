COVID-19 Report Not Required For Bengaluru-Mysuru Travellers 

Meanwhile on 3 April, the Kodagu district administration had issued an order on the same grounds for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal had said this order was applicable until 20 April.

The curb includes barring entry to popular tourist spots, including the popular destination Raja’s Seat. This order has not been overruled by the state government as of now.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a night curfew in Mysuru, Bengaluru and five other major cities of Karnataka for 10 days, starting from 10 April. The curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 5 am every day from 10 April (Saturday) to 20 April (Tuesday). The cities that will face the curfew will be Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur, and Udupi-Manipal.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)