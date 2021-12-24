ADVERTISEMENT
UP Govt Brings Back Night Curfew From 11 pm to 5 am Amid Rising COVID Cases
Not more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, news agency ANI reported.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 24 December, announced that night curfew will be put in place from 25 December between 11 pm and 5am, in light of rising COVID-19 cases.
Further, not more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
