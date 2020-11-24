Next COVID Surge to Affect Slums, High-Rises Equally in Mumbai?

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepares for a spike in COVID-19 cases in December, the civic body reportedly believes that this time, the peak will affect both slums and high-rises equally. Over the last few months, the BMC has allowed reopening of malls, restaurants, and other services. This, coupled with festivities in October and November, is expected to drive up the number of COVID cases in December.

But unlike in May, when the number of cases hit its peak but mostly affected the slums, this time high-rises will be just as impacted.