New COVID Strain: Number of COVID +ve UK Passengers Rises to 23

At least 23 people who came to India from the UK in the past few days have tested positive for COVID-19 amid rising concerns of the new strain of coronavirus first detected in UK.

Quoting authorities, NDTV reported that eleven people have tested positive in Delhi, eight in Amritsar, two in Kolkata and one in Chennai so far. IANS also reported a 34-year-old passenger who tested psoitive in Odisha.

With six new passengers testing positive in the two flights that landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Tuesday, the number at IGIA itself has soared to 11.