Chennai’s Trade Centre Turned Into a COVID-19 Quarantine Ward

Private facilities like Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet and Raghavendra marriage hall in Kodambakkam, too, will be used to create safe quarantine spaces based on future requirements.

On Tuesday, Health Minister for the state C Vijayabaskar spoke to reporters after inspecting the COVID-19 facility with 200 beds set up at Communicable Diseases Hospital (CDH) in Tondiarpet.

“Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, along with Chennai Corporation’s Public Health Department, has set up camps in 26 places, where GCC’s doctors, paramedic staff, and healthcare workers will collect samples. They will have adequate protect gears and follow due protocols. We have made plans to increase this to 40 camps by Wednesday,” he said.

Chennai Corporation has made plans to collect 40,000 swab samples, including 10,000 from containment zones, which will be sent to government-approved testing centres. According to reports, 35 walk-in kiosks have been set up for this purpose and the swab samples will be tested using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.