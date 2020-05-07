In a disturbing video that was reportedly recorded inside a civic hospital in Mumbai, patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus can be seen lying in beds, barely a few feet away from beds that have corpses on them. The video was uploaded on social media by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday, 6 May, who identified the location as the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion.The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and hygiene of patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the video went viral, the BMC released a statement saying that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya claimed that the video was shot in an emergency/COVID-19 section of Sion Hospital, raising further worries.Mumbai Is Coronavirus Hotbed With Near 10k Cases; What Lies Ahead?“Relatives Reluctant to Collect Bodies”Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital’s dean Dr Pramod Ingale clarified to PTI that relatives of COVID-19 patients were reluctant to collect their bodies and that’s the reason the bodies were left unattended. He further added that lack of space is the reason for not shifting the bodies to the mortuary.“There are 15 slots in the hospital’s mortuary, of which 11 are already filled. If we shift all the bodies to the mortuary, it will be a problem for bodies of those who died of causes other than COVID-19.”Dr Pramod Ingale, Dean, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital The BMC further clarified that on 2 May, guidelines issued by the civic body clearly stated that bodies of COVID-19 patients must be handed over to relatives within 30 minutes. However, most of the time, families are reluctant to collect the bodies and, in such cases, the police are informed about it.On 2 May, the BMC did issue the said guidelines but most of the time it is observed that the relatives are either not available within the death of the particular person or they are avoiding coming and collecting the dead bodies. In such cases, the concerned police station is informed about the particular incident.Path Opened, But Hurdles Remain as Migrants Leave Mumbai for HomeMumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the hospital to take stock of the situation on 7 May, told IANS, "Either the family members are themselves in quarantine or unable to travel to the various hospitals to claim the body. Other relatives are reluctant to take away the bodies. Since it's a matter involving different faiths and customs, we do not interfere much.”She further added,“Since the disposal of bodies of both COVID-19 and non-corona patients is an issue, we are setting up a high-level committee to suggest guidelines for the same. It will submit a report by the weekend, and we shall act on it.”Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to IANSWatch: Mumbai Doctors Battling COVID-19 Share Their Experiences'It’s a Medical Emergency!’BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya tweeted that he wrote to the ICMR over the incident apart from verifying the source of the video.Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought accountability from the state government.After posting the video, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane termed the incident a medical emergency and sought answers from the BMC administration and the health departments over the incident.Mylab Ups Production Capacity to 2 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Per DayCongress leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora asked the administration to step up.COVID-19: Over 52,900 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 1,783 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)