Mucormycosis Now Notifiable In Telangana, All Cases to Be Reported

Amid reports of rising mucormycosis infections in Telangana, the fungal infection has been declared a notifiable disease in the state by the Director of Public Health. It has been made mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases of mucormycosis to the Health Department.

The declaration was made only a day after the Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy said that there was “unnecessary hype” over the disease in Telangana.