MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests COVID-Negative, Thanks Medics
The CM tweeted that he will be in isolation till Wednesday, on the recommendation of doctors.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, 11 August, tested negative for COVID-19. The CM tweeted that he will be in isolation till Wednesday, on the recommendation of doctors.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also thanked the entire team of doctors and nurses that attended to him, as well as his well-wishers.
Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on Friday, 5 August, after recovering from COVID-19; but the hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self-monitor his health for seven more days.
Chouhan had tested positive for the virus on 25 July.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.