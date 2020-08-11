MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests COVID-Negative, Thanks Medics

The CM tweeted that he will be in isolation till Wednesday, on the recommendation of doctors.

Published11 Aug 2020, 10:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, 11 August, tested negative for COVID-19. The CM tweeted that he will be in isolation till Wednesday, on the recommendation of doctors.


Shivraj Singh Chouhan also thanked the entire team of doctors and nurses that attended to him, as well as his well-wishers.

Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on Friday, 5 August, after recovering from COVID-19; but the hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self-monitor his health for seven more days.

Chouhan had tested positive for the virus on 25 July.

