More Than 90 Percent People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID: Sero Survey
The survey has tested as many as 28,000 blood samples from all the 280 wards in Delhi.
The sixth serological survey conducted in Delhi has revealed that over 90 percent people in the city have developed antibodies against COVID-19, news agency PTI reported.
According to a report submitted to the Union government, the survey, that began on 24 September tested as many as 28,000 blood samples from all the 280 wards of the national capital.
The survey has also found that all the districts of Delhi have more than 85 percent seropositivity. Women reportedly were more seropositive compared to men.
This is the first survey that was carried out in Delhi after it witnessed the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in April and May, this year.
'Delhi Unlikely to Witness a COVID Wave As Bad As the Second Wave'
The higher sero positivity rate in Delhi indicates the city is unlikely to witness a COVID wave as bad as the second wave unless a severe new variant of the virus emerges, a government official told PTI.
But, it cannot be said that Delhi has attained herd immunity as there is no data to substantiate that the virus would not spread after a certain percent of the population gains antibodies against COVID, he added.
"However, the same variant of the virus (Delta) cannot lead to a major epidemic. So, we can say there won't be another wave of coronavirus as big as the second wave until a new severe variant emerges."A government official, as per news agency PTI.
Further, the official said that the generated antibodies would be partially effective against the new variants of coronavirus.
According to a report by NDTV, the figure includes the count of people who had generated antibodies through vaccinations, which has been going on in Delhi at a rapid rate.
In the fifth sero survey conducted in this January, Delhi had a sero positivity rate of 56.13 percent. Since the past three months, the COVID cases have remained largely low in Delhi.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
