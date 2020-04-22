Ordinance for Attacks on Health Workers Presumes Guilt of Accused

Speaking to the press, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also talked up the ordinance as a measure to keep healthcare workers safe, and noted that under the ordinance, “If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.”

However, this is not the only punishment prescribed under the new ordinance, which provides for a minimum of 3 months’ imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine.