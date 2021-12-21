Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Booster Shot Appears Effective Against Omicron

American biotechnology company Moderna has announced that preliminary data suggests its COVID-19 booster shot appears to increase antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The currently authorised 50-microgram booster of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 increased neutralising antibody levels against Omicron about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels, and a 100-microgram booster dose increased neutralising antibody levels about 83-fold, Xinhua news agency quoted the company as saying.

A 100-microgram booster dose was "generally safe and well tolerated," according to the company. But there was a trend toward slightly more frequent adverse reactions following the 100-microgram booster dose relative to the authorised 50-microgram booster dose, said the company.