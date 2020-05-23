Passengers aboard a Shramik train bound for UP’s Gorakhpur from Mumbai have now spent three days travelling as the train was reportedly diverted to Rourkela in Odisha.The passengers were reportedly not informed about the change of route.“We were supposed to go to Kanpur, after getting off at Gorakhpur. Now we are in Rourkela, and we realized we are in Odisha. We don’t know when it will reach Gorakhpur. We are travelling for the last 36 hours, whereas we could reach home in a day. We are in no state of mind to think. We don’t know what happened, if the driver lost his way,” said one passenger.The train had reportedly departed from Vasai in Mumbai and passengers said no food or water had been arranged for them on it.The Western Railways put out an update on Saturday afternoon about the diversion of some trains:“It is to inform that Vasai Road - Gorakhpur Shramik Special train which departed on 21 May 2020 was to run on Kalyan - Jalgoan- Bhusaval - Khandwa - Itarsi - Jabalpur - Manikpur route but this train will go to Gorakhpur by diverted route ie via Bilaspur (SECR), Jharsuguda Rourkela, Adra, Asansol (ER) due to heavy traffic congestion on existing routes.”They added that the diversion was on a temporary basis.Multiple passengers on the train reported being confused about the sudden change, only realizing where they were when the train reached Rourkela. Several women and children were travelling aboard it.Train Bookings Permitted by Counters, Post Offices, IRCTC Agents We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.