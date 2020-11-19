150 New Beds Added: MHA Lists Plan for Delhi, NCR Amid COVID Spike

Ten multi-disciplinary teams of MHA, formed to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi in order to assess bed utilisation and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds, have submitted reports, according to the MHA. These reports are presently under consideration of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Further, following the Home Minister’s directive, about 150 hospital beds have been added in Delhi in the last three days, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs.

500 isolation beds at a COVID care centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur will also be converted to beds with oxygen facility. Beds to be ready by the weekend, reported ANI, citing MHA.