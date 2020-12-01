Merriam Webster Announces ‘Pandemic’ as 2020’s Word of the Year 

Merriam Webster on Monday, 30 November, announced that its word of the year fro 2020 is ‘pandemic’; a decision that comes with no surprise, but a surreal recognition of the fact that before 2020, this word was not a part of our daily, or even our monthly or yearly lexicon.

Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster, tells The Associated Press that “often the big news story has a technical word that’s associated with it and in this case, the word pandemic is not just technical but has become general. It’s probably the word by which we’ll refer to this period in the future,” The Hindu reported.