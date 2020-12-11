Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Tests COVID Positive, Has Mild Symptoms
He said he is experiencing mild symptoms and is in home isolation.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announced on Friday, 11 December, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms,” Sangma tweeted.
Earlier, his cabinet colleagues, Health Minister AL Hek and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, had also tested positive for the viral infection.
He urged the people who came in contact with him to look after themselves and get tested, if necessary.
Many political leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, have been infected by the virus in the past.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 1.42 lakh people in India and infected more than 97 lakh.
