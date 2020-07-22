Meet the Bengaluru Citizens Giving COVID Victims Dignity in Death

The volunteers pitch in whenever they can spare the time and are often ready to go at a moment’s notice.

They play many parts: While one team instructs the family on the process to be followed, from procuring the death certificate to getting the necessary clearances, another team takes the remains from the mortuary in an ambulance to the crematorium or burial ground.

Another group of volunteers is in constant coordination with the authorities and other relief organisations for speedy arrangements and a seamless process.

Born out of ‘Mercy Mission’, a coalition of over 100 NGOs that have been working together since the lockdown to provide rations and support to the migrants and vulnerable communities, ‘Mercy Angels’ has dedicated itself to providing dignity in death.