COVID: Switzerland, Bangkok and Other Countries Send Aid to India
Minister S Jaishankar said in an interview, “What is being described as ‘aid’ is called ‘friendship’ and ‘support’.”
Amid India’s horrific COVID surge and a severe shortage of oxygen and other medical equipment, several countries, including Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, and Poland, have been sending help over the last few days.
Expressing its gratitude to the countries helping India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) even shared visuals of flights from some of these countries landing in Delhi over the past few days, with helpful life-saving resources, such as medical supplies, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc.
Switzerland
- On Friday, 7 May, a cargo aircraft carrying more than 13 tons of medical supplies from Switzerland arrived in New Delhi.
- The embassy of Switzerland announced that Swiss Humanitarian Aid sent 600 oxygen concentrators and 50 respirators, worth about CHF 3 million (approx USD 3.3 million), to assist hospitals in India.
- The medical supplies provided by Switzerland will be received by Indian Red Cross and distributed to hospitals by the Indian Ministry of Health.
- Informing the same, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Taking forward our close, broad, and longstanding friendship.”
Bangkok
- The Indian Air Force on Thursday, 6 May, lifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore.
- According to the Indian Embassy in Thailand, the aircraft is also carrying 30 concentrators donated by the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, India in Thailand tweeted.
Netherlands
- In the early hours of Friday, a flight from the Netherlands carrying 449 ventilators and100 oxygen concentrators, among other medical supplies also arrived in India.
- MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said, “Over the coming days, remaining medical equipment would be shipped. Value this support from our friend.”
Poland
- A consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators also arrived from Poland on Friday morning.
Ireland
- A flight from Ireland carrying two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators, and other medical equipment also arrived in Delhi on 4 May.
- This was the second shipment to be sent from the country.
Singapore
The Indian Air Force, on Thursday, lifted 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore.
European Union
- Earlier this week, the European Union granted financial assistance of 2.2 million euros to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in India.
- The funds will be directed towards World Health Organisation (WHO) case management of COVID-19 patients and strengthening laboratory capacity for testing COVID-19.
Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar explained in an interview, “What is being described as ‘aid’, is called ‘friendship’ and ‘support’.”
EU said in a statement, "We are providing additional EU support towards the fight against COVID-19 in India. This comes on top of the generous and swift assistance from the EU member states that stepped up as part of Team Europe to offer critical supplies of oxygen, ventilators, and medicines over the last few days. We stand ready to work with the WHO and other partners on the ground to jointly fight this battle at this difficult time."
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.