Putin Orders Mass COVID Vaccination in Russia From Next Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 2 December, ordered authorities to begin mass vaccinations against COVID-19 from next week in Russia, reported Reuters.

Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, reported Reuters, citing Putin.

Russia had earlier reportedly said that its Sputnik V vaccine was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated shortly.)

