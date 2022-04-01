Masks No Longer Compulsory in Delhi's Public Places, Fine Scrapped: DDMA
This comes after a drastic drop in the cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Friday, 1 April, that the hitherto-imposed fine for not wearing a mask in public places will now be scrapped.
The DDMA order notes that it still remains advisable to wear a mask in public places, in order to prevent COVID-19.
"DDMA, in its meeting held on 31.03.2022 noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of population has been vaccinated... Now, DDMA has decided that it is advisory for all public to wear masks in public places, however, no penalty will be imposed for such offence with immediate effect until further orders."DDMA order
This comes after a drastic drop in the cases of COVID-19 in the national capital. Delhi reported 113 cases and no deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, 31 March.
All COVID-19 restrictions will also be lifted from Maharashtra from Saturday, 2 April, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year, the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The state of Telangana has also removed the mask mandate.
India on Friday, 1 April, recorded 1,335 new COVID-19 cases.
