Maharashtra To Lift All COVID Restrictions From Saturday, Masks Not Compulsory
The health minister said the decision to drop all restrictions was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.
Maharashtra is set to lift all COVID-related restrictions from Saturday, 2 April, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year, the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday, 31 March.
The use of masks will be advised but wouldn't be compulsory, the state government further said.
"All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!" the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. Gudi Padwa is a spring festival that marks the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.
Maharashtra was one of the worst-affected states in India during the first and second waves of COVID-19.
The state health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to drop all restrictions was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.
"From April 2nd, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Maharashtra. No fine will be imposed for not wearing masks. We can't say that COVID has been eradicated, I request that people wear masks. This'll be a choice, it won't be mandatory anymore," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.
He also said, "Around 22 lakhs government employees in age group of 40-50 years will be provided one mandatory checkup a year and two checkups for age group 50-60 yrs. Rs 5000 (upper limit) will be provided to each employee for the same, costing approx Rs 105 crores every year."
State Reporting Around 100 New Cases Every Day
The state is currently reporting around 100 new cases every day with no fatalities. On Monday, there were 964 active cases across 35 districts in the state. A state health department report said that Yavatmal, Washim, and Hingoli districts had zero active cases.
The health department informed that Maharashtra had reported 78,73,619 cases and 1,47,780 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
The countrywide COVID-19 numbers have also dropped over the last few months. India reported 1,225 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, and the number of active cases dipped to 14,307.
