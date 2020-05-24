The centre plans to resume domestic flights from 25 May, however the Maharashtra government has said a strict no to air travel.The centre recently announced that travel services will be allowed in a phased manner, starting with all domestic carriers which have commenced bookings for their flights on domestic routes from 25 May.The 19 May order of the state government dictated that the lockdown has been extended till 31 May and all domestic and international air travel, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will continue to remain prohibited across the state.This order has not been amended even after the announcement from the centre.Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus with 47,190 COVID-19 cases, including 1,577 deaths.Domestic Air Travel SOPs: 1/3rd Flights to Operate, Cap on FareIn a letter to the centre, the state government has clarified that they do not have the infrastructure to handle the passengers arriving as the city has too many containment zones and movement of people needs to be restricted, reported Hindustan Times. “The scanning of passengers and then allocating them quarantine facilities at hotels is not possible at this juncture when hospitals and hotels are being acquired for existing patients,” said the official, quoted the media report.With taxi, auto and aggregator services prohibited till 31 May, travel within the city and to nearby towns is not possible, said another official, as per the report.Vande Bharat 2.0: 56 Flights Bring Back Indians From 12 Countries"The disconnect between the MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) stating that passengers will not be required to quarantine post travel and individual state chief ministers announcing the rules for quarantine post arrival has got people confused and has resulted in them reaching out to our customer care for clarity," said CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com Nishant Pitti, reported News 18.During a Facebook live session, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.FAQ: What’s Allowed In Airport, What’s the SOP For Air Passengers?(With inputs from Hindustan Times and News 18)