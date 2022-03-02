ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Allows Restaurants, Theatres To Run at 100% Capacity in 14 Districts

The relaxation in curbs comes amid a drastic fall in COVID-19 cases in the state.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In a new circular of COVID-19 guidelines, the Maharashtra government allowed restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, and movie halls to operate at 100% capacity in 14 districts of the state, including Mumbai.</p></div>
In fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued on Wednesday, 2 March, the Maharashtra government allowed restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, and movie halls to operate at 100% capacity in 14 districts of the state, including Mumbai.

Swimming pools, religious places and entertainment parks were also permitted to operate at full capacity.

The 14 districts where the revised guidelines will be implemented are Mumbai city, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Kolhapur.
Ease in Curbs Due to High Vaccination Rates

According to the notification, the districts where a relaxation in curbs was announced had a wide vaccination coverage. These are the districts where:

1. First vaccination dose coverage is more than 90 percent,

2. Second dose vaccination is more than 70 percent,

3. COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 10 percent and

4. Bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 percent.

“For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50% of the capacity," the circular stated.

The new guidelines will come into force from 4 March.

The relaxation in curbs comes amid a drastic fall in COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra reported 675 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there will be no restrictions on inter and intra-state movement. However, for those who are not fully vaccinated, a negative RT-PCR test report taken within 72 hours is required for inter-state travel.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
