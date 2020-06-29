Maharashtra government on Monday, 29 June, extended lockdown in the state till 31 July, reported NDTV.The move comes at a time when the state is witnessing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.On Sunday, CM of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, had said that the lockdown will not be lifted post 30 June but additional relaxations will be given. Here’s what is allowed in Mumbai for the next one month.COVID-19: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Cases in Maharashtra, Tamil NaduWhat activities are allowed during the lockdown?All essential shops are allowed to remain openNon-essential shopsE-commerce for essential as well as non-essential items and materialAll industrial units will be allowed to operateAll construction sites will be allowed to remain operationalHome delivery from restaurants will be allowedActivities of plumbers, electricians, technicians will be allowedWhat about private offices? Can they start functioning in Mumbai?Private offices will be allowed to open with 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever is more. All government offices, on the other hand, can function with 15 percent or 15 members of staff, whichever is higher.Are shopping malls allowed to open?All non-essential markets, market areas shall remain open from 9am to 5pm. However, malls and market complexes shall remain closed.Mumbai’s 2-Km-Radius Travel Rule: What Happens If I Violate It?What about public and private transport? Are there any restrictions to be followed?Only movement for essential purposes is allowed in taxi, cab, rickshaws and two-wheelers.Taxi: Driver + 2Rickshaw: Driver + 2Car: Driver + 2Two wheeler: Only riderWill Mumbai local start operating before 31 July?There has been no official confirmation on this. Watch this space for updates.Are marriages allowed to be held in public halls?Marriage related gathering will be allowed in open spaces, lawns and non-air conditioned spaces. There is a restriction of 50 guests.Are schools and colleges allowed to open?The offices/staff of educational institutions for the purpose of non-teaching including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results will be permitted.‘Mission Begin Again’: Mumbai Salons Reopen, Cops Issue Guidelines We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.