Madhya Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew, Other COVID Curbs Amid Omicron Concerns
The Madhya Pradesh government said that a night curfew will be observed in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.
Amid concerns over a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, 23 December, announced that a night curfew will be observed in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.
"We are deciding that the night curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am. If need be, some other measures will definitely be taken. There is safety in caution. I pray that everyone cooperates, so that we can protect the lives of our people from the crisis of the third wave," Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced.
Only those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to enter cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, coaching classes, swimming pools, clubs, and stadium, a state government order said.
The order also appealed to all government employees to take both doses of the vaccine.
While Madhya Pradesh has not reported any cases of the newly-emerged Omicron variant so far, the state recorded 30 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
CM Emphasises on Masks, Social Distancing, Vaccine
"I request you not to delay now, definitely wear masks, practise social distancing, and don't go into unnecessary crowds. If someone has not taken a vaccine dose till now, then definitely get vaccinated. If you have taken the first, then do not delay getting the second. If the period is over, then get the second vaccine immediately," the chief minister said in a public announcement.
"The new avatar of COVID-19 has come in the form of Omicron in 16 states of the country. The possibility cannot be ruled out that cases of this variant will come in Madhya Pradesh."Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan
"If you look at the experience of the whole world, then Omicron spreads very fast. Seeing this, I feel from my innermost heart that this is the right time, when we should be alert and take all necessary measures to prevent the third wave of COVID from coming," he added.
Meanwhile, India has reported 236 cases of Omicron so far.
