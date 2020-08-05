Shivraj Chouhan Recovers From COVID-19; Released From Hospital

After being discharged, the BJP Chief Minister spoke about the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which is also being conducted on 5 August.

"PM will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower & resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years", Chouhan said.

Earlier Chauhan, in a series of tweets, had announced that he had contracted the virus and requested those who had come in contact with him to self-isolate.

"I am following all COVID guidelines,” Chouhan had tweeted. “I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus," he had said.

(With inputs from ANI)