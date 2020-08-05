Shivraj Chouhan Recovers From COVID-19; Released From Hospital
The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had tested positive for the virus on 25 July.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on Friday, 5 August, after recovering from COVID-19.
The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self-monitor his health for seven more days. Chouhan had tested positive for the virus on 25 July.
After being discharged, the BJP Chief Minister spoke about the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which is also being conducted on 5 August.
"PM will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower & resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years", Chouhan said.
Earlier Chauhan, in a series of tweets, had announced that he had contracted the virus and requested those who had come in contact with him to self-isolate.
"I am following all COVID guidelines,” Chouhan had tweeted. “I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus," he had said.
(With inputs from ANI)
