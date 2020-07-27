Unable to Board Ambulance for Lack of Help, Man Dies in Bengal

A 68-year-old man in West Bengal, who had difficulty breathing and was directed from the Bongaon Subdivisional Hospital to leave for Kolkata, passed away on Saturday night, 25 July, on failing to board an ambulance, reported NDTV.

Madhav Narayan Dutta was taken to Bongaon Subdivisional Hospital around 5 pm on Saturday. By night, his condition had deteriorated and as per the doctor’s recommendation, he was asked to move to a hospital in Kolkata, nearly 100kms away.

In a tragic turn of circumstances, Dutta collapsed after no one except for his wife offered help so he could climb into the ambulance, speculating that he had likely contracted COVID-19.

In a video that has gone viral, Dutta's wife is heard saying, “Dada, you are wearing a PPE, please help". At the end of a 30-minute struggle, he died.

Bystanders can be heard saying, "Uncle, you have to use mental strength and get into the ambulance.”