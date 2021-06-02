Lockdown Should Be Lifted Gradually, and Slowly: ICMR Chief
Dr Bhargava said that increased testing and containment at district level were not sustainable solutions.
ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday, 1 July that the lockdown restrictions imposed by state governments to break the chain of COVID transmission have to be lifted 'very gradually’, and 'slowly' to avoid the third wave of the pandemic.
"Re-opening revolves around three pillars – weekly positivity below five per cent, vaccination of at least 70 per cent of the vulnerable sections (elderly and those over 45 with co-morbidities), and community-ownership of COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he said.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Bhargava reiterated that there was no shortage of vaccine.
“By mid-July or August, we shall have enough doses to vaccinate one crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December,” he added.
Last week, Delhi extended its lockdown till 7 June but lifted restrictions on manufacturing and construction businesses and allowed them to resume work with COVID-safety norms in place.
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh, with less than 600 active cases, also eased restrictions in districts.
India has so far recorded 2.83 crore COVID cases with 1.32 lakh fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data obtained from the Health Ministry.
The country reported 3,207 deaths since on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths to 3.35 lakh.
(With inputs from NDTV)
