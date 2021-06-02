Lockdown Should Be Lifted Gradually, and Slowly: ICMR Chief

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday, 1 July that the lockdown restrictions imposed by state governments to break the chain of COVID transmission have to be lifted 'very gradually’, and 'slowly' to avoid the third wave of the pandemic.

"Re-opening revolves around three pillars – weekly positivity below five per cent, vaccination of at least 70 per cent of the vulnerable sections (elderly and those over 45 with co-morbidities), and community-ownership of COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Dr Bhargava said that increased testing and containment at the district level were not sustainable solutions.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Bhargava reiterated that there was no shortage of vaccine.

“By mid-July or August, we shall have enough doses to vaccinate one crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December,” he added.