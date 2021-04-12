Lockdown Is Necessary, To Decide On 14 April: Maha Health Minister
Rajesh Tope noted that a lockdown is necessary in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Sunday, 11 April, said that the state will arrive at a decision over imposing a lockdown after 14 April. He also noted that a lockdown is required in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a virtual meeting on Sunday with the COVID-19 task force, and State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and others.
In the meeting, containment measures in the state, treatment protocols, the availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions, and fines for violating COVID protocols were discussed.
As quoted by PTI, Tope said,
“Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today’s (Sunday) meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required.”
He added that the setting up of an oxygen generation plant in the state was also discussed.
The Maharashtra CM will consult with finance and other state departments on Monday, 12 April, added the report.
Maharashtra Worst Hit
The development comes as the state has been scaling new peaks with several districts being badly-hit by the second wave, they include Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Akola, among others.
On 10 April, in an all-party meet on the situation of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Thackeray pitched for an eight-day total lockdown to break the ongoing surge of infections in the state, sources told The Quint.
Thackeray said the surge has immensely affected the state’s health infrastructure and that a lockdown with minor relaxations will not help control the situation.
In the two-and-a-half hour long all-party meet, Thackeray emphasised on the need for the lockdown, pointing out that one positive patient is affecting at least 25 persons at the current rate.
(With inputs from PTI)
