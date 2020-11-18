LG Delhi Approves Govt Decision to Limit Wedding Guests to 50

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, 18 November has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 guests to attend a wedding, instead of the earlier limit of 200.

“Lt governor has given his approval. This was essential as larger the crowd at a place, the more harmful it is. Lockdown won't be imposed but people have to be stopped from gathering in large numbers,” news agency ANI quoted Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as saying.

The decision comes after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.