Lancet Lashes Out at India’s ‘Endgame’ Approach to COVID Pandemic

In its editorial this week, The Lancet, writes, "as of 4 May, more than 202 Lakh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country with an average of 3,78,000 cases a day, together with more than 2,22,000 deaths,” numbers that are believed to be an underestimation of the actual numbers.

They go on to illustrate the grim scenes of death and desperation from across the nation.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed, and health workers are exhausted and becoming infected," it reads.