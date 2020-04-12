‘No Money:’ Labourers Protest in a COVID-19 Sealed Zone in Madurai

Commenting on the situation, a daily wage labourer said that they have been stopped from going out of their homes and so, they haven’t been able to buy groceries. He also said that the corporation has provided them with Rs 1,000 each for every rice card holder and free provisions.

The Quint has reached out to the District Collector for a comment, and the story will be updated with the Collector’s response.

Earlier, the Madurai Corporation had earlier announced that they have made arrangements for staff – equipped with safety gear including face masks and gloves – to deliver vegetables and groceries to households, within containment zones in the city.