K’taka: Mandya’s COVID-19 Helpline Bogged Down by Lack of Manpower

Residents of Mandya calling the district’s COVID-19 helpline for queries related to the pandemic are not getting the information they want due to a shortage of manpower.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the helpline (1077) is being managed by control room personnel who are unable to provide the necessary information sought by locals.

Reportedly, residents complained that when they called to learn more about symptoms, the ‘helpless’ helpline operators only took down their contact information but did not provide any answers.

The operators of the helpline claim that two people from the health department were engaged but later relocated for other work as initially there were not many calls. However, the report adds that more residents are calling now as the district administration popularised it by publishing the helpline number in local newspapers.

