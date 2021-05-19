K’taka CM Yediyurappa’s Son Breaks Lockdown Rules, Visits Temple

“I cannot stop influential persons from visiting the temple because the decision is taken by district authorities,’’ TOI quoted a priest as saying.

Nagachandra Dixit, the main priest at the temple, said he did not visit the shrine on Tuesday due to personal work. “We conduct pujas every day at the temple without devotees. I am not aware whether Vijayendra was present,’’ he added.

District superintendent of police CB Ryshyanth said the temple is under the Mysuru district administration and the DC takes a call on who should visit the temple.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanth said that Vijayendra, as the son of the chief minister, must honour the law of the land.

According to the health department, on Monday, May 17 Karnataka reported 38,603 new cases of COVID-19, and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the death toll to 22,313. Among 476 deaths reported, 1980 are from Mysuru.