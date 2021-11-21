'Know Your Vaccination Status' Feature Now Enabled on Co-WIN Platform

The feature will not reveal the verifying person's protected health data.

The service may be enabled via open APIs (Application Programming Interface) or No-code webpage integration that Co-WIN has created for private and government service providers to retrieve a person's vaccination status with the responses – not vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated.

To avail the service on Co-WIN, the users have to click on "Know Your Vaccination Status service" tab and they will be directed to another web page. The service provider has to submit the beneficiary's full name and mobile number registered on Co-WIN. Co-WIN will validate the details as per the authorisation permission and an OTP will be sent to the beneficiary's registered mobile number. On successful mobile OTP authentication, Co-WIN will share back the vaccination status with vaccination event details and demographics.

The individual could also share graphics of their vaccination status on social media.