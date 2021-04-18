Kerala’s New Rules for Travellers: RT-PCR or 14-day Quarantine

If the passenger’s RT-PCR test turns positive for coronavirus, he/she must seek medical attention from health authorities. If tested negative, passengers should continue to undergo COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining physical distance and wear masks. However, if the person develops COVID-19-related symptoms later, they are directed to seek medical help.



Those who do not take the RT-PCR test will have to undergo compulsory room isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival. “If they develop any symptoms, they need to seek medical attention immediately,” it states.

People have the option to take the RT-PCR on arrival. However, they should be in room isolation at their respective places of stay till they receive the result report.

All international travellers entering Kerala should continue to follow the existing protocol for international travellers surveillance at the airports upon arrival from outside the country issued by the Indian government.

“All are advised to strictly observe physical distancing, wearing mask and hand hygiene and continue self-observation of any influenza-like symptoms and avail the health services immediately if symptomatic,” the government order read.