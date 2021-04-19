Kerala’s Thrissur Pooram Will Be Held, but Not Open to Public

With stringent COVID restrictions in place, all ‘pooram’ rituals will be performed, but without devotees this time. While people won’t be allowed, media persons, on producing COVID negative certificates, will be given access to cover the event and telecast it live.

The Thrissur ‘pooram’ is an annual festival that is a competition of sorts between two sides – with five temples on either side – led by the Parmekkavu Bhagavathi temple and the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna temples. During the pooram, hundreds of artists simultaneously perform five types of instruments, locally known as ‘panchavadyam.’

It is celebrated on the premises of the Vadakkunathan temple in Thrissur town and attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists every year.